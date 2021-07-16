Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $342.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,704,979. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $332.74. The firm has a market cap of $970.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.90 and a 52-week high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.17, for a total value of $20,615,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,365,020 shares of company stock valued at $776,472,986. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

