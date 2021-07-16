Falcon Project 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $49,750.00 (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Falcon Project has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $49,750.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falcon Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Falcon Project has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00039759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00108331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00146303 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,210.39 or 1.00045113 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Falcon Project Coin Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Falcon Project Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using US dollars.

