Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Gap Up to $76.70

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $76.70, but opened at $78.83. Fate Therapeutics shares last traded at $77.01, with a volume of 2,660 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FATE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.93.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,550.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $2,557,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,124,115.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,360 shares of company stock worth $7,554,176. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 492.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,610,000 after purchasing an additional 177,510 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $970,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

