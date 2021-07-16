Feedback (LON:FDBK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.76

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.76 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), with a volume of 8017097 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.83 ($0.01).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.07 million and a P/E ratio of -4.17.

About Feedback (LON:FDBK)

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, provides software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include TexRAD, a software tool, which extracts and quantifies texture features in radiological images, assisting research into all tumor types, as well as uncovers biomarkers in medical images; and TexRAD Lung for the analysis of lung cancer for clinical use in the European Union.

