Fermata Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 22,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.2% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,574. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.72. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.