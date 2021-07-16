Fermata Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 34,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,384,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 10.4% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $398.35. 246,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,939,001. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $293.15 and a twelve month high of $402.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $388.81.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

