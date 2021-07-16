Fermata Advisors LLC Takes $473,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

VCIT stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.48. 95,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,497,649. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $92.42 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

