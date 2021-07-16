FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $16.00. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock. FibroGen traded as low as $14.17 and last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 84206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in FibroGen by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in FibroGen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in FibroGen by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 56,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FibroGen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

