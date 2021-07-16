Financial Architects Inc Acquires New Stake in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL)

Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the first quarter valued at $21,630,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the first quarter valued at $12,990,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the first quarter valued at $7,585,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the first quarter valued at $4,972,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the first quarter valued at about $4,961,000. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE ASPL opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00. Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

In other news, Director Chih T. Cheung purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

