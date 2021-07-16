Financial Architects Inc Acquires Shares of 5,160 Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PGNY. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $2,789,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Norman Payson sold 10,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at $26,675,954.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,554,908 shares of company stock worth $93,974,858. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $55.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.79 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.37. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Progyny’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

