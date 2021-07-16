Financial Architects Inc Has $252,000 Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Financial Architects Inc decreased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $87.18 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.31.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $644,922.00. Insiders sold 34,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,748 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEP. Mizuho boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

