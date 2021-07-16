Financial Architects Inc Invests $378,000 in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth $596,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth $685,000. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth $8,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. dropped their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Clover Health Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

CLOV opened at $8.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.42. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.33 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clover Health Investments Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

