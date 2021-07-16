Financial Architects Inc Purchases 5,281 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Financial Architects Inc raised its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 44,397 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 587.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after buying an additional 155,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $27.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.45. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $28.51.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.