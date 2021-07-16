Financial Architects Inc Reduces Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Financial Architects Inc cut its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Shopify were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,432.64.

Shopify stock opened at $1,441.50 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,587.74. The firm has a market cap of $179.22 billion, a PE ratio of 112.97, a P/E/G ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,312.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.