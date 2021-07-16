Financial Architects Inc Sells 1,135 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Financial Architects Inc reduced its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the first quarter valued at $32,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the first quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 400.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 467.7% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 19.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

PDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Benchmark raised their price target on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $110.74 on Friday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.89 and a 1 year high of $212.60. The stock has a market cap of $137.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.59.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.