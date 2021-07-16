Financial Contrast: INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) versus CryoLife (NYSE:CRY)

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) and CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares INVO Bioscience and CryoLife’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INVO Bioscience $1.04 million 40.99 -$8.35 million ($1.52) -2.68 CryoLife $253.23 million 3.99 -$16.68 million $0.25 103.44

INVO Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CryoLife. INVO Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CryoLife, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares INVO Bioscience and CryoLife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INVO Bioscience -639.14% -974.33% -148.91% CryoLife -5.10% 3.00% 1.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.7% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of CryoLife shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of CryoLife shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

INVO Bioscience has a beta of -1.13, indicating that its stock price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CryoLife has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for INVO Bioscience and CryoLife, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INVO Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00 CryoLife 0 1 2 0 2.67

CryoLife has a consensus price target of $31.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.17%. Given CryoLife’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CryoLife is more favorable than INVO Bioscience.

Summary

CryoLife beats INVO Bioscience on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO BioScience, Inc. focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc. manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system. The company also provides E-xtra DESIGN ENGINEERING products for the treatment of aortic vascular diseases; E-nside, an off-the-shelf stent graft for the treatment of thoraco-abdominal disease; E-vita THORACIC 3G for the endovascular treatment of thoracic aortic aneurysms; E-nya, a thoracic stent graft system for the minimally invasive repair of lesions of the descending aorta; E-ventus BX, a balloon-expandable peripheral stent graft for the endovascular treatment of renal and pelvic arteries; E-liac to treat aneurysmal iliac arteries, and aneurysmal iliac side branches; and E-tegra, an abdominal aortic aneurysms stent graft system. In addition, it offers synthetic vascular grafts for use in open aortic and peripheral vascular surgical procedures; PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures; and cardiac laser therapy products, such as SolarGen 2100s Console and SoloGrip III disposable handpieces. Further, the company sells CryoVein femoral vein and CryoArtery femoral artery vascular preservation services; CarbonAid CO2 diffusion catheters and Chord-X ePTFE sutures for mitral chordal replacement; and ascyrus medical dissection stents, as well as offers pyrolytic carbon coating services to other medical device manufacturers. The company serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. CryoLife, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.

