Financial Review: SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) vs. (NYSE:QNST)

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) and (NYSE:QNST) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SRAX and ‘s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SRAX $14.65 million 6.68 -$14.70 million ($0.84) -5.02 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SRAX.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SRAX and , as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SRAX 0 0 3 0 3.00 0 0 0 0 N/A

SRAX presently has a consensus target price of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 93.52%.

Profitability

This table compares SRAX and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SRAX -165.90% -84.63% -50.24% N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.4% of SRAX shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of SRAX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SRAX beats on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc., a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels. It also organizes and hosts investor conferences within the micro and small- cap space. The company markets and sells its services through its in-house sales and marketing team. The company was formerly known as Social Reality, Inc. and changed its name to SRAX, Inc. in August 2019. SRAX, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

