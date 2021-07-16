Financial Review: Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) & Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) and Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and Severn Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo & Company 9.42% 4.88% 0.41% Severn Bancorp 19.27% 9.22% 1.02%

Wells Fargo & Company pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Severn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Wells Fargo & Company pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wells Fargo & Company has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Severn Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Wells Fargo & Company and Severn Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo & Company 0 9 14 0 2.61 Severn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus price target of $44.87, suggesting a potential downside of 0.29%. Given Wells Fargo & Company’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Wells Fargo & Company is more favorable than Severn Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.2% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of Severn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of Severn Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Severn Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and Severn Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo & Company $80.30 billion 2.32 $3.30 billion $0.55 81.82 Severn Bancorp $49.72 million 3.17 $6.71 million N/A N/A

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Severn Bancorp.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 30 on Fortune's 2020 rankings of America's largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health and a low-carbon economy.

About Severn Bancorp

Severn Bancorp, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company. The company provides various personal banking products and services comprising checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as mortgage and other lending services, and Internet and mobile banking services; commercial banking products and services, including commercial secured and unsecured lending services, as well as business Internet banking, corporate cash management services, and deposit services to commercial customers comprising the medical-use cannabis industry; and safe deposit boxes, ATMs, debit cards, and credit cards. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land acquisition, and development loans for the construction of one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans; land loans; residential lot loans; business and commercial loans; and home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans. In addition, the company provides commercial real estate brokerage and property management services; acquires real estate for syndication and investment purposes; leases space; engages in title work related to real estate transactions; and provides various insurance products. Severn Bancorp, Inc. provides its products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. As of February 24, 2021, the company operated through seven branches located in Annapolis, Edgewater, Severna Park, Lothian/Wayson's Corner, Crofton, and Glen Burnie. Severn Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

