Fireball Price Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (FIRE)

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Fireball has a market capitalization of $79,353.80 and approximately $382.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fireball coin can now be purchased for about $4.02 or 0.00012634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fireball has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.87 or 0.00301085 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000415 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About Fireball

Fireball is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,727 coins. The official website for Fireball is fireball.network. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Fireball Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fireball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fireball using one of the exchanges listed above.

