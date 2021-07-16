First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Director Acquires $48,030.00 in Stock

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Director Pravin Pranav purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $48,030.00.

Shares of FCBP stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.29. 8 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.32. First Choice Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.09 million for the quarter. First Choice Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 32.81%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCBP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,000 after acquiring an additional 37,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 38,542 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 313.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts interest and non-interest demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

