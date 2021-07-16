First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Director Acquires $48,030.00 in Stock

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Director Pravin Pranav purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $48,030.00.
Shares of FCBP stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.29. 8 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.32. First Choice Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $33.50.
First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.09 million for the quarter. First Choice Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 32.81%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCBP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,000 after acquiring an additional 37,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 38,542 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 313.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.
About First Choice Bancorp
First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts interest and non-interest demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.
