First Foundation Advisors Has $2.41 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $162.95. 14,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477,134. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.47 and a 12 month high of $172.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.77. The stock has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.39.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.