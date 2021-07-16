First Foundation Advisors Purchases 2,038 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 30.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 776,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,340,000 after purchasing an additional 20,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,556,000 after purchasing an additional 101,337 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 307,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,631,000 after purchasing an additional 111,900 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KEYS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.48. The stock had a trading volume of 758 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,495. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $158.82.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.90.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

