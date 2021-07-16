First Foundation Advisors Raises Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,748 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $606.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,276. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $418.51 and a 12 month high of $611.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $536.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,156,390. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

