First Foundation Advisors Sells 4,557 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $17,788,846.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,167,114.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,274,280 shares of company stock worth $306,698,582. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.58. 60,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,292,135. The company has a market cap of $341.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.66.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

