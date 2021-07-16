First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Short Interest Down 81.8% in June

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the June 15th total of 146,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ FGBI traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $19.59. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,780. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $190.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.45. First Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $21.29.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 17.31%. Equities research analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FGBI shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director William K. Hood acquired 4,290 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $83,011.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 182,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,330.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Hood acquired 2,375 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $45,956.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 182,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,330.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,448 shares of company stock valued at $260,219 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGBI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 12.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 54.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

