First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $13.62. 28,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,186,501. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.40. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $24.01. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 1.04.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $100.52 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 4.58%. Equities analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.0045 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 55,831 shares during the period. Condire Management LP bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at about $33,035,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 9.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285,977 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,838,000 after acquiring an additional 381,420 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 176.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,886 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

