First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.56% from the stock’s current price.

FSLR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.49. 2,325,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,367. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $58.34 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.21.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,289,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $39,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,824,568. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 627.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 297.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

