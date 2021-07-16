First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 90.7% from the June 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVLU. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,196,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $340,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter.

DVLU opened at $23.15 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.08.

