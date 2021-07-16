First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Up 80.0% in June

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the June 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 542,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FTSM remained flat at $$59.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. 353,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,375. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.96. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $60.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

