First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Trading Down 0.5%

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) fell 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.68 and last traded at $34.68. 1,388 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.87.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 12.05% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

