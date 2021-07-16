Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.73. Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 4,521 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $38.10 million, a P/E ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 781.32%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,451 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in investments in start-up, late, development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

