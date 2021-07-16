Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Short Interest Update

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the June 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 592,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 571.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,860,000 after purchasing an additional 62,550 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.81.

Shares of FIVE traded down $3.15 on Friday, reaching $182.46. 367,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,811. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. Five Below has a 12 month low of $101.25 and a 12 month high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.