FlexiInternational Software (OTCMKTS:FLXI) Trading Down 31.1%

FlexiInternational Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXI) fell 31.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 12,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 5,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

FlexiInternational Software Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FLXI)

FlexiInternational Software, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and support of suite of back-office accounting software solutions. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Shelton, CT.

