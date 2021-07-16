Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $850.09 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) will report sales of $850.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $811.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $863.80 million. Floor & Decor reported sales of $462.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year sales of $3.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Shares of NYSE FND traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $106.11. 9,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,048. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $116.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.90.

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $801,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,240,623. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $664,996.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,749 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,219 shares of company stock worth $1,592,852 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,384,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,606,000 after purchasing an additional 141,549 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,476,000 after acquiring an additional 101,911 shares during the period. Two Creeks Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,972,000 after acquiring an additional 43,143 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 19.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,824,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,203,000 after acquiring an additional 291,285 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,863,000 after acquiring an additional 44,182 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

