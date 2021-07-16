Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 43,342 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761,792 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 43,342 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.1% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $93,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $148.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.14 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.32.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

