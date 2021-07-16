Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Short Interest Update

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 163.0% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PDYPY traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $83.42. 17,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $71.58 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PDYPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. HSBC upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.