Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) Insider Sells $329,520.00 in Stock

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) insider Richard N. Massey sold 4,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $329,520.00.

WPF stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $14.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

About Foley Trasimene Acquisition

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

