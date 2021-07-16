FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOMC) Short Interest Down 88.7% in June

FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOMC) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the June 15th total of 255,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,480,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOMC traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 24,937,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,633,750. FOMO has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.

FOMO Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides germicidal disinfection of air and hard surfaces across the commercial and residential landscape. It also offers personal protective equipment, as well as turn-key lighting solutions for a range of clients. In addition, it provides energy efficiency consulting and sustainability solutions.

