Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Major Shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L Sells 64,093 Shares

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $4,071,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of Foot Locker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $7,387,429.34.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of Foot Locker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $544,993.26.

Shares of FL opened at $57.55 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

FL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,321 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $503,681,000 after purchasing an additional 205,795 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 6.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,802,398 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $326,717,000 after buying an additional 351,167 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,107 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $77,021,000 after buying an additional 43,649 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth $69,007,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $45,742,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

