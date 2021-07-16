Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

FOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other Forestar Group news, CFO James Douglas Allen purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.65 per share, for a total transaction of $74,340.00. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the second quarter valued at about $314,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Forestar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Forestar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Forestar Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 32.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forestar Group stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Forestar Group has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $26.55.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $287.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Forestar Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

