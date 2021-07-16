Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forrester Research, Inc. is a global research and advisory firm serving professionals in 13 key roles across three distinct client segments. Their clients face progressively complex business and technology decisions every day. To help them understand, strategize, and act upon opportunities brought by change, Forrester provides proprietary research, consumer and business data, custom consulting, events and online communities, and peer-to-peer executive programs. They guide leaders in business technology, marketing and strategy, and the technology industry through independent fact-based insight, ensuring their business success today and tomorrow. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FORR. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Forrester Research from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Forrester Research from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR opened at $45.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.16 million, a PE ratio of 58.86, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.07. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $47.44.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forrester Research will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $59,964.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,034.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FORR. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,513,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,298,000 after buying an additional 235,741 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 4th quarter worth about $5,366,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,977,000 after acquiring an additional 55,232 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 515,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,898,000 after acquiring an additional 29,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 29,667 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

