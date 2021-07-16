Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Increased to C$205.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$205.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$230.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$165.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$203.50.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada stock traded down C$2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$189.93. 394,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,436. The company has a current ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of C$133.63 and a twelve month high of C$222.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$181.84.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$391.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$388.09 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6499998 earnings per share for the current year.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.