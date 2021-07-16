Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FC. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of Franklin Covey stock opened at $35.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $504.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.11, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.75. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.20.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the first quarter worth about $205,000. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

