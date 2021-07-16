Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires 369,743 Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,354,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,743 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Ebix were worth $43,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ebix by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ebix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Ebix by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ebix in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

EBIX stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. Ebix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $64.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). Ebix had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

