Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases 62,192 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 291,415 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 62,192 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $17,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RUN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,015.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,587,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,954 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 305.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,158,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,337 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,143,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 132.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,852,796 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $112,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,330 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $38,080.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 112,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,822,905.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $1,037,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 191,293 shares of company stock worth $8,928,488 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $47.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -56.76 and a beta of 2.07. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.