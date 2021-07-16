Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases 9,405 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $15,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $572,389,000 after purchasing an additional 52,240 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,105,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,770,000 after purchasing an additional 71,211 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,109,000 after purchasing an additional 118,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,790,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $168.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.06. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.19 and a 1 year high of $180.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

AMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

