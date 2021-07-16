Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FDEV. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Developments to GBX 3,030 ($39.59) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Shore Capital cut shares of Frontier Developments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,025 ($39.52) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Frontier Developments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,273.75 ($42.77).

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

Frontier Developments stock opened at GBX 2,130 ($27.83) on Tuesday. Frontier Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 1,707.34 ($22.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,515.70. The company has a market cap of £838.09 million and a P/E ratio of 47.95.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.