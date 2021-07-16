Frontier One Day Volume Reaches $7.18 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Frontier coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001788 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Frontier has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. Frontier has a total market cap of $25.46 million and approximately $7.18 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00049134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00014604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.53 or 0.00816114 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Frontier Coin Profile

Frontier is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,125,000 coins. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

