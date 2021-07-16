FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) & GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Head-To-Head Survey

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) and GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares FuelCell Energy and GrafTech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FuelCell Energy -153.45% -30.58% -13.84% GrafTech International 33.96% -102.08% 28.28%

This table compares FuelCell Energy and GrafTech International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FuelCell Energy $70.87 million 31.58 -$89.11 million ($0.24) -28.92 GrafTech International $1.22 billion 2.46 $434.37 million $1.62 6.94

GrafTech International has higher revenue and earnings than FuelCell Energy. FuelCell Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GrafTech International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

FuelCell Energy has a beta of 4.99, suggesting that its stock price is 399% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GrafTech International has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for FuelCell Energy and GrafTech International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FuelCell Energy 2 5 0 0 1.71 GrafTech International 0 0 3 0 3.00

FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 33.29%. GrafTech International has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.11%. Given GrafTech International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GrafTech International is more favorable than FuelCell Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.0% of FuelCell Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of GrafTech International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of FuelCell Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of GrafTech International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GrafTech International beats FuelCell Energy on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications. It also provides SureSource Capture system that separates and concentrates carbon dioxide from the flue gases of natural gas, biomass, or coal-fired power plants, as well as industrial facilities; and SOFC/SOEC and Energy Storage, a solution for energy storage using solid oxide technology. The company's SureSource power plants generate clean electricity, usable heat, water, and hydrogen. It serves various markets, such as utilities and independent power producers, industrial and process applications, education and health care, data centers and communication, wastewater treatment, government, morcrogrids, and commercial and hospitality. The company primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, England, Germany, and Switzerland. FuelCell Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. GrafTech International Ltd. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Heights, Ohio.

