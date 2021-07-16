Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.49 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FELTY. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Fuji Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. downgraded shares of Fuji Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

OTCMKTS FELTY opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71. Fuji Electric has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $12.20.

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the power electronics systems, power and new energy, electronic devices, and food and beverage distribution businesses worldwide. It offers AC drives, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors, photoconductors, and storage devices; uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; instrumentation products and sensors, and radiation monitoring systems; factory automation Systems; and LV and MV distributions, motor controls, and energy control equipment.

